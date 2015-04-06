Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, April 6 Espanyol 1 Elche 1 Sunday, April 5 Celta Vigo 0 Barcelona 1 Getafe 2 Deportivo Coruna 1 Real Madrid 9 Granada CF 1 Valencia 0 Villarreal 0 Saturday, April 4 Cordoba 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Malaga 1 Real Sociedad 1 Sevilla 2 Athletic Club 0 Almeria 1 Levante 4 Friday, April 3 Eibar 1 Rayo Vallecano 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 29 23 2 4 81 17 71 2 Real Madrid 29 22 1 6 87 27 67 3 Atletico Madrid 29 19 5 5 55 23 62 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 29 18 7 4 52 22 61 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 29 18 4 7 53 33 58 6 Villarreal 29 14 8 7 43 26 50 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 29 13 6 10 32 32 45 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 29 11 6 12 27 35 39 9 Rayo Vallecano 29 12 2 15 35 51 38 10 Real Sociedad 29 9 10 10 34 38 37 11 Celta Vigo 29 9 8 12 29 32 35 12 Espanyol 29 9 8 12 33 38 35 13 Getafe 29 9 5 15 26 40 32 14 Eibar 29 7 7 15 27 40 28 15 Levante 29 7 7 15 27 53 28 16 Elche 29 7 7 15 24 53 28 17 Deportivo Coruna 29 6 8 15 24 46 26 ------------------------- 18 Almeria 29 6 7 16 24 46 25 19 Granada CF 29 4 11 14 19 52 23 20 Cordoba 29 3 9 17 20 48 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S