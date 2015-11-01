Nov 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 1
Eibar 1 Rayo Vallecano 0
Espanyol 1 Granada CF 1
Real Betis 1 Athletic Club 3
Sporting Gijon 1 Malaga 0
Saturday, October 31
Getafe 0 Barcelona 2
Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 1
Real Sociedad 2 Celta Vigo 3
Valencia 3 Levante 0
Villarreal 2 Sevilla 1
Friday, October 30
Deportivo Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 24 4 24
2 Barcelona 10 8 0 2 22 12 24
3 Celta Vigo 10 6 3 1 21 13 21
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 10 6 2 2 15 6 20
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 10 6 2 2 15 8 20
-------------------------
6 Eibar 10 4 4 2 13 10 16
-------------------------
7 Valencia 10 4 3 3 11 7 15
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 10 4 2 4 16 13 14
9 Deportivo Coruna 10 3 5 2 15 12 14
10 Espanyol 10 4 1 5 11 21 13
11 Sevilla 10 3 3 4 14 14 12
12 Sporting Gijon 10 3 3 4 11 14 12
13 Real Betis 10 3 3 4 10 16 12
14 Getafe 10 3 1 6 10 15 10
15 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 1 6 11 18 10
16 Real Sociedad 10 2 3 5 12 12 9
17 Malaga 10 2 3 5 5 8 9
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 10 1 4 5 10 18 7
19 Las Palmas 10 1 3 6 7 16 6
20 Levante 10 1 3 6 6 22 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation