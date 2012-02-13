UPDATE 3-Soccer-Peruvian championship results and standings

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 12 Alianza Atletico 0 Sporting Cristal 5 Sport Huancayo 2 UTC 1 Union Comercio 0 Sport Rosario 2 Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts