Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, February 7 Espanyol 1 Granada CF 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 22 18 3 1 56 14 57 2 Barcelona 22 17 3 2 59 16 54 3 Real Madrid 22 17 3 2 61 22 54 ------------------------- 4 Athletic Club 22 13 4 5 42 28 43 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 22 12 4 6 42 23 40 6 Real Sociedad 22 10 6 6 42 34 36 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 22 8 7 7 41 37 31 ------------------------- 8 Espanyol 23 8 5 10 26 29 29 9 Valencia 22 8 4 10 31 35 28 10 Levante 22 7 7 8 22 30 28 11 Celta Vigo 22 7 4 11 29 35 25 12 Getafe 22 7 4 11 22 34 25 13 Malaga 22 6 6 10 22 29 24 14 Granada CF 23 7 3 13 20 30 24 15 Elche 22 6 6 10 20 32 24 16 Osasuna 22 6 4 12 19 37 22 17 Almeria 22 6 4 12 22 41 22 ------------------------- 18 Real Valladolid 22 4 8 10 24 37 20 19 Rayo Vallecano 22 5 2 15 21 51 17 20 Real Betis 22 3 5 14 20 47 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 8 Valencia v Real Betis (1500) Rayo Vallecano v Malaga (1700) Real Madrid v Villarreal (1900) Almeria v Atletico Madrid (2100) Sunday, February 9 Osasuna v Getafe (1100) Real Valladolid v Elche (1600) Real Sociedad v Levante (1800) Sevilla v Barcelona (2000) Monday, February 10 Celta Vigo v Athletic Club (2100)