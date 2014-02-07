Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, February 7
Espanyol 1 Granada CF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Madrid 22 18 3 1 56 14 57
2 Barcelona 22 17 3 2 59 16 54
3 Real Madrid 22 17 3 2 61 22 54
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 22 13 4 5 42 28 43
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 22 12 4 6 42 23 40
6 Real Sociedad 22 10 6 6 42 34 36
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 22 8 7 7 41 37 31
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 23 8 5 10 26 29 29
9 Valencia 22 8 4 10 31 35 28
10 Levante 22 7 7 8 22 30 28
11 Celta Vigo 22 7 4 11 29 35 25
12 Getafe 22 7 4 11 22 34 25
13 Malaga 22 6 6 10 22 29 24
14 Granada CF 23 7 3 13 20 30 24
15 Elche 22 6 6 10 20 32 24
16 Osasuna 22 6 4 12 19 37 22
17 Almeria 22 6 4 12 22 41 22
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 22 4 8 10 24 37 20
19 Rayo Vallecano 22 5 2 15 21 51 17
20 Real Betis 22 3 5 14 20 47 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 8
Valencia v Real Betis (1500)
Rayo Vallecano v Malaga (1700)
Real Madrid v Villarreal (1900)
Almeria v Atletico Madrid (2100)
Sunday, February 9
Osasuna v Getafe (1100)
Real Valladolid v Elche (1600)
Real Sociedad v Levante (1800)
Sevilla v Barcelona (2000)
Monday, February 10
Celta Vigo v Athletic Club (2100)