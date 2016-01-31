Soccer-Lopez becomes Palermo's fourth coaching victim this season
MILAN, April 11 Diego Lopez became the fourth coaching victim of the season at Palermo when he was fired by the relegation-threatened Sicilian club on Tuesday.
Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, January 31 Las Palmas 2 Celta Vigo 1 Real Madrid 6 Espanyol 0 Sevilla 3 Levante 1 Valencia 0 Sporting Gijon 1 Saturday, January 30 Eibar 1 Malaga 2 Barcelona 2 Atletico Madrid 1 Getafe 0 Athletic Club 1 Real Sociedad 2 Real Betis 1 Villarreal 1 Granada CF 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 21 16 3 2 54 17 51 2 Atletico Madrid 22 15 3 4 31 10 48 3 Real Madrid 22 14 5 3 64 20 47 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 22 13 5 4 29 18 44 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 22 10 6 6 31 23 36 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 22 10 4 8 33 30 34 ------------------------- 7 Celta Vigo 22 10 4 8 33 35 34 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 22 9 6 7 35 28 33 9 Deportivo Coruna 21 6 11 4 28 25 29 10 Malaga 22 7 6 9 18 20 27 11 Getafe 22 7 5 10 26 32 26 12 Valencia 22 5 10 7 26 23 25 13 Real Sociedad 22 6 6 10 26 34 24 14 Real Betis 22 5 7 10 15 31 22 15 Espanyol 22 6 4 12 20 41 22 16 Las Palmas 22 5 6 11 23 34 21 17 Sporting Gijon 21 6 3 12 23 35 21 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 22 5 5 12 24 44 20 19 Rayo Vallecano 21 5 4 12 26 45 19 20 Levante 22 4 5 13 21 41 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 1 Deportivo Coruna v Rayo Vallecano (1930)
April 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Temperley 1 Sunday, April 9 Velez Sarsfield 1 Boca Juniors 3 Banfield 2 Belgrano 0 Patronato 0 Independiente 5 River Plate 2 Quilmes 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0