Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 13
Atletico Madrid 2 Athletic Club 1
Eibar 1 Valencia 1
Rayo Vallecano 1 Malaga 2
Villarreal 1 Real Madrid 0
Saturday, December 12
Celta Vigo 1 Espanyol 0
Barcelona 2 Deportivo Coruna 2
Las Palmas 1 Real Betis 0
Levante 1 Granada CF 2
Sevilla 2 Sporting Gijon 0
Friday, December 11
Getafe 1 Real Sociedad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 15 11 2 2 36 15 35
2 Atletico Madrid 15 11 2 2 22 7 35
3 Real Madrid 15 9 3 3 32 13 30
-------------------------
4 Celta Vigo 15 8 4 3 26 22 28
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 15 8 3 4 19 15 27
-------------------------
6 Deportivo Coruna 15 5 8 2 23 16 23
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 15 6 4 5 21 19 22
-------------------------
8 Valencia 15 5 6 4 19 12 21
9 Athletic Club 15 6 3 6 22 18 21
10 Eibar 15 5 6 4 19 17 21
11 Real Betis 15 5 4 6 13 19 19
12 Espanyol 15 5 2 8 15 26 17
13 Real Sociedad 15 4 4 7 17 20 16
14 Getafe 15 4 3 8 16 24 15
15 Sporting Gijon 15 4 3 8 15 23 15
16 Malaga 15 3 5 7 9 14 14
17 Granada CF 15 3 5 7 17 25 14
-------------------------
18 Rayo Vallecano 15 4 2 9 16 27 14
19 Las Palmas 15 3 4 8 12 22 13
20 Levante 15 2 5 8 12 27 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation