Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, November 3
Rayo Vallecano 2 Eibar 3
Sunday, November 2
Athletic Club 1 Sevilla 0
Elche 2 Espanyol 1
Levante 2 Almeria 1
Villarreal 1 Valencia 3
Saturday, November 1
Atletico Madrid 4 Cordoba 2
Barcelona 0 Celta Vigo 1
Granada CF 0 Real Madrid 4
Real Sociedad 0 Malaga 1
Friday, October 31
Deportivo Coruna 1 Getafe 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 10 8 0 2 37 10 24
2 Valencia 10 7 2 1 23 9 23
3 Atletico Madrid 10 7 2 1 19 9 23
-------------------------
4 Barcelona 10 7 1 2 23 4 22
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 10 7 1 2 17 10 22
6 Celta Vigo 10 5 4 1 17 11 19
-------------------------
7 Malaga 10 5 3 2 12 8 18
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 10 4 2 4 14 12 14
9 Eibar 10 3 4 3 12 13 13
10 Getafe 10 4 1 5 8 14 13
11 Athletic Club 10 3 2 5 7 12 11
12 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 2 5 13 19 11
13 Espanyol 10 2 4 4 10 12 10
14 Almeria 10 2 3 5 8 12 9
15 Granada CF 10 2 3 5 6 17 9
16 Deportivo Coruna 10 2 2 6 12 21 8
17 Elche 10 2 2 6 10 22 8
-------------------------
18 Levante 10 2 2 6 6 24 8
19 Real Sociedad 10 1 3 6 10 15 6
20 Cordoba 10 0 5 5 8 18 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation