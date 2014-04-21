Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, April 21 Malaga 2 Villarreal 0 Sunday, April 20 Barcelona 2 Athletic Club 1 Rayo Vallecano 3 Real Betis 1 Sevilla 4 Granada CF 0 Almeria 2 Celta Vigo 4 Saturday, April 19 Levante 0 Getafe 0 Osasuna 1 Valencia 1 Real Sociedad 2 Espanyol 1 Friday, April 18 Atletico Madrid 2 Elche 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 34 27 4 3 74 22 85 2 Barcelona 34 26 3 5 94 28 81 3 Real Madrid 33 25 4 4 94 32 79 ------------------------- 4 Athletic Club 34 18 8 8 59 37 62 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 34 17 8 9 65 47 59 6 Real Sociedad 34 15 9 10 58 51 54 7 Villarreal 34 15 7 12 52 40 52 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 34 12 9 13 47 47 45 9 Espanyol 34 11 8 15 38 44 41 10 Malaga 34 11 8 15 37 43 41 11 Levante 34 10 11 13 30 41 41 12 Rayo Vallecano 34 12 4 18 42 71 40 13 Celta Vigo 34 11 7 16 40 51 40 14 Granada CF 34 11 4 19 30 50 37 15 Osasuna 34 9 8 17 29 54 35 16 Elche 34 8 11 15 27 46 35 17 Real Valladolid 33 6 14 13 32 50 32 ------------------------- 18 Getafe 34 8 8 18 29 51 32 19 Almeria 34 8 6 20 36 68 30 20 Real Betis 34 5 7 22 29 69 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-7: Europa League 18-20: Relegation
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)