Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 9
Athletic Club 2 Levante 1
Celta Vigo 0 Rayo Vallecano 2
Getafe 1 Elche 1
Real Madrid 5 Real Sociedad 1
Friday, November 8
Granada CF 3 Malaga 1
Osasuna 0 Almeria 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 12 11 1 0 34 7 34
2 Atletico Madrid 12 11 0 1 30 8 33
3 Real Madrid 13 10 1 2 35 17 31
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 12 7 2 3 20 12 23
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 13 7 2 4 20 18 23
6 Getafe 13 6 2 5 17 14 20
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 13 4 5 4 19 17 17
-------------------------
8 Granada CF 13 5 2 6 11 13 17
9 Levante 13 4 5 4 13 17 17
10 Valencia 12 5 1 6 15 19 16
11 Espanyol 12 4 3 5 12 15 15
12 Elche 13 3 5 5 13 17 14
13 Malaga 13 3 4 6 15 19 13
14 Sevilla 12 3 4 5 20 25 13
15 Celta Vigo 13 3 3 7 14 18 12
16 Almeria 13 3 3 7 15 24 12
17 Rayo Vallecano 13 4 0 9 12 30 12
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 12 2 5 5 14 18 11
19 Osasuna 13 3 1 9 10 22 10
20 Real Betis 12 2 3 7 11 20 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 10
Espanyol v Sevilla (1100)
Valencia v Real Valladolid (1600)
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1800)
Real Betis v Barcelona (2000)