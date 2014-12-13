Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 13
Cordoba 0 Levante 0
Getafe 0 Barcelona 0
Malaga 1 Celta Vigo 0
Valencia 3 Rayo Vallecano 0
Friday, December 12
Almeria 1 Real Madrid 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 15 13 0 2 55 13 39
2 Barcelona 15 11 2 2 36 7 35
3 Atletico Madrid 14 10 2 2 27 12 32
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 14 9 2 3 25 17 29
-------------------------
5 Valencia 15 8 4 3 28 13 28
6 Malaga 15 8 3 4 18 14 27
-------------------------
7 Villarreal 14 7 3 4 23 14 24
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 15 5 5 5 17 17 20
9 Eibar 14 5 4 5 19 21 19
10 Athletic Club 14 5 3 6 12 15 18
11 Rayo Vallecano 15 5 2 8 16 28 17
12 Getafe 15 4 4 7 11 19 16
13 Espanyol 14 3 5 6 15 22 14
14 Levante 15 3 5 7 11 29 14
15 Real Sociedad 14 3 4 7 15 20 13
16 Granada CF 14 2 6 6 8 23 12
17 Cordoba 15 1 8 6 11 22 11
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 14 2 4 8 12 24 10
18 Almeria 15 2 4 9 12 24 10
20 Elche 14 2 4 8 12 29 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 14
Espanyol v Granada CF (1100)
Sevilla v Eibar (1600)
Atletico Madrid v Villarreal (1800)
Real Sociedad v Athletic Club (2000)
Monday, December 15
Deportivo Coruna v Elche (1945)