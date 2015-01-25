Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 25
Athletic Club 1 Malaga 1
Deportivo Coruna 2 Granada CF 2
Espanyol 3 Almeria 0
Valencia 3 Sevilla 1
Saturday, January 24
Atletico Madrid 3 Rayo Vallecano 1
Cordoba 1 Real Madrid 2
Elche 0 Barcelona 6
Real Sociedad 1 Eibar 0
Villarreal 1 Levante 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 19 16 0 3 64 16 48
2 Barcelona 20 15 2 3 54 9 47
3 Atletico Madrid 20 14 2 4 40 19 44
-------------------------
4 Valencia 20 12 5 3 38 18 41
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 19 12 3 4 31 20 39
6 Villarreal 20 11 5 4 33 17 38
-------------------------
7 Malaga 20 9 5 6 23 21 32
-------------------------
8 Eibar 20 7 6 7 24 26 27
9 Espanyol 20 7 5 8 25 29 26
10 Rayo Vallecano 20 7 2 11 21 36 23
11 Real Sociedad 20 5 7 8 20 24 22
12 Celta Vigo 19 5 6 8 18 21 21
13 Athletic Club 20 5 5 10 16 26 20
14 Cordoba 20 3 9 8 16 30 18
15 Deportivo Coruna 20 4 6 10 16 33 18
16 Getafe 19 4 5 10 14 27 17
17 Elche 20 4 5 11 18 41 17
-------------------------
18 Almeria 20 4 4 12 17 33 16
19 Levante 20 3 7 10 13 35 16
20 Granada CF 20 2 9 9 13 33 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 26
Getafe v Celta Vigo (1945)