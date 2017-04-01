April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Osasuna 1 Athletic Club 2
Real Sociedad 1 Leganes 1
Villarreal 2 Eibar 3
Friday, March 31
Espanyol 2 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 27 20 5 2 71 28 65
2 Barcelona 28 19 6 3 81 25 63
3 Atletico Madrid 29 17 7 5 54 23 58
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 28 17 6 5 52 34 57
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 29 15 4 10 43 40 49
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 29 13 9 7 41 23 48
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 29 14 5 10 37 33 47
-------------------------
8 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 44
9 Espanyol 29 11 10 8 42 40 43
10 Alaves 28 10 10 8 29 33 40
11 Celta Vigo 27 11 5 11 40 45 38
12 Las Palmas 28 9 8 11 44 45 35
13 Real Betis 29 8 7 14 32 46 31
14 Valencia 28 8 6 14 38 51 30
15 Deportivo Coruna 28 6 9 13 31 43 27
16 Malaga 29 6 9 14 33 47 27
17 Leganes 29 6 9 14 23 42 27
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 28 5 6 17 31 57 21
19 Granada CF 28 4 7 17 25 58 19
20 Osasuna 29 1 8 20 29 69 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Sevilla v Sporting Gijon (1000)
Real Madrid v Alaves (1415)
Valencia v Deportivo Coruna (1630)
Granada CF v Barcelona (1845)
Monday, April 3
Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1845)