Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Elche 2 Espanyol 1
Barcelona 4 Real Valladolid 1
Levante 2 Real Madrid 3
Rayo Vallecano 1 Real Sociedad 0
Friday, October 4
Malaga 0 Osasuna 1
Villarreal 3 Granada CF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 8 8 0 0 28 6 24
2 Atletico Madrid 7 7 0 0 19 5 21
3 Real Madrid 8 6 1 1 17 9 19
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 8 5 2 1 15 7 17
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 7 4 0 3 12 12 12
6 Valencia 7 4 0 3 10 10 12
-------------------------
7 Espanyol 8 3 2 3 11 11 11
-------------------------
8 Getafe 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
9 Levante 8 2 4 2 8 14 10
10 Malaga 8 2 3 3 11 7 9
11 Elche 8 2 3 3 8 11 9
12 Real Betis 7 2 2 3 7 7 8
13 Granada CF 8 2 2 4 5 8 8
14 Real Sociedad 8 1 4 3 6 9 7
15 Sevilla 7 1 3 3 11 13 6
16 Celta Vigo 7 1 3 3 7 10 6
17 Real Valladolid 8 1 3 4 7 13 6
-------------------------
18 Osasuna 8 2 0 6 6 13 6
19 Rayo Vallecano 8 2 0 6 6 21 6
20 Almeria 7 0 3 4 10 17 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 6
Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1000)
Sevilla v Almeria (1500)
Getafe v Real Betis (1700)
Athletic Club v Valencia (1900)