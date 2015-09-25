Sept 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, September 25
Valencia 1 Granada CF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 5 4 1 0 14 1 13
2 Celta Vigo 5 4 1 0 14 6 13
3 Villarreal 5 4 1 0 11 4 13
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 5 4 0 1 9 2 12
-------------------------
5 Barcelona 5 4 0 1 9 6 12
-------------------------
6 Valencia 6 2 3 1 3 2 9
-------------------------
7 Espanyol 5 3 0 2 6 11 9
-------------------------
8 Deportivo Coruna 5 2 2 1 8 6 8
9 Eibar 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
10 Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 4 7 7
11 Real Sociedad 5 1 2 2 5 4 5
12 Las Palmas 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
13 Sporting Gijon 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
14 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 3 8 5
15 Athletic Club 5 1 0 4 5 9 3
15 Levante 5 0 3 2 5 9 3
17 Getafe 5 1 0 4 3 8 3
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 6 1 0 5 4 12 3
19 Malaga 5 0 2 3 0 3 2
20 Sevilla 5 0 2 3 2 8 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 26
Barcelona v Las Palmas (1400)
Real Madrid v Malaga (1615)
Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano (1830)
Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1830)
Eibar v Celta Vigo (2005)
Sunday, September 27
Sporting Gijon v Real Betis (1000)
Deportivo Coruna v Espanyol (1400)
Getafe v Levante (1615)
Real Sociedad v Athletic Club (1830)