UPDATE 2-Soccer-Juve through after penalty, red card end Porto hopes
* Italian champions progressed 3-0 on aggregate (Adds quotes)
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, February 8 Rayo Vallecano 4 Malaga 1 Real Madrid 4 Villarreal 2 Almeria 2 Atletico Madrid 0 Valencia 5 Real Betis 0 Friday, February 7 Espanyol 1 Granada CF 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 23 18 3 2 65 24 57 2 Atletico Madrid 23 18 3 2 56 16 57 3 Barcelona 22 17 3 2 59 16 54 ------------------------- 4 Athletic Club 22 13 4 5 42 28 43 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 23 12 4 7 44 27 40 6 Real Sociedad 22 10 6 6 42 34 36 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 22 8 7 7 41 37 31 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 23 9 4 10 36 35 31 9 Espanyol 23 8 5 10 26 29 29 10 Levante 22 7 7 8 22 30 28 11 Celta Vigo 22 7 4 11 29 35 25 12 Getafe 22 7 4 11 22 34 25 13 Almeria 23 7 4 12 24 41 25 14 Malaga 23 6 6 11 23 33 24 15 Granada CF 23 7 3 13 20 30 24 16 Elche 22 6 6 10 20 32 24 17 Osasuna 22 6 4 12 19 37 22 ------------------------- 18 Real Valladolid 22 4 8 10 24 37 20 19 Rayo Vallecano 23 6 2 15 25 52 20 20 Real Betis 23 3 5 15 20 52 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 9 Osasuna v Getafe (1100) Real Valladolid v Elche (1600) Real Sociedad v Levante (1800) Sevilla v Barcelona (2000) Monday, February 10 Celta Vigo v Athletic Club (2100)
VARGINHA, Brazil, March 14 The president of a Brazilian soccer club that signed a goalkeeper who was jailed for murdering his ex-girlfriend called the decision 'courageous' on Tuesday, although the player could be sent back to jail at any time.
March 14 (Gracenote) - Results from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Last 16 Tuesday, March 14, second leg Juventus (Italy) - Porto (Portugal) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Porto - Juventus 0-2. Juventus win 3-0 on aggregate. Leicester City (England) - Sevilla (Spain) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Sevilla - Leicester City 2-1. Leicester City win 3-2 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 16 Wednesday, March 15,