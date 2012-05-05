(Refiles with Mallorca above Levante on head to head)

May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from La Liga matches on Saturday: Athletic Bilbao 0 Getafe 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Malaga 1 Barcelona 4 Espanyol 0 Granada CF 1 Real Madrid 2 s Osasuna 1 Real Sociedad 0 Real Mallorca 1 Levante 0 Real Zaragoza 2 Racing Santander 1 Sevilla 5 Rayo Vallecano 2 Sporting Gijon 2 Real Betis 1 Valencia 1 Villarreal 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Real Madrid 37 31 4 2 117 31 97 2 Barcelona 37 28 6 3 112 27 90 3 Valencia 37 17 10 10 59 43 61 ------------------------- 4 Malaga 37 16 7 14 53 53 55 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Madrid 37 14 11 12 52 46 53 6 Real Mallorca 37 14 10 13 41 42 52 ------------------------- 7 Levante 37 15 7 15 51 50 52 ------------------------- 8 Osasuna 37 12 15 10 40 59 51 9 Sevilla 37 13 10 14 47 46 49 10 Athletic Bilbao 37 12 13 12 49 49 49 11 Getafe 37 12 11 14 40 49 47 12 Real Betis 37 13 7 17 45 54 46 13 Espanyol 37 12 9 16 45 55 45 14 Real Sociedad 37 11 11 15 45 52 44 15 Granada CF 37 12 6 19 35 55 42 16 Villarreal 37 9 14 14 39 52 41 17 Rayo Vallecano 37 12 4 21 52 73 40 ------------------------- 18 Real Zaragoza 37 11 7 19 34 61 40 19 Sporting Gijon 37 10 7 20 42 68 37 R20 Racing Santander 37 4 15 18 26 59 27 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation (Editing by Dave Thompson)