March 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, March 2
Celta Vigo 1 Elche 1
Sunday, March 1
Eibar 0 Athletic Club 1
Real Madrid 1 Villarreal 1
Sevilla 0 Atletico Madrid 0
Valencia 2 Real Sociedad 0
Saturday, February 28
Granada CF 1 Barcelona 3
Malaga 3 Getafe 2
Rayo Vallecano 4 Levante 2
Almeria 0 Deportivo Coruna 0
Friday, February 27
Espanyol 1 Cordoba 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 25 20 1 4 75 23 61
2 Barcelona 25 19 2 4 70 15 59
3 Atletico Madrid 25 17 3 5 50 22 54
-------------------------
4 Valencia 25 16 5 4 45 21 53
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 25 14 4 7 42 30 46
6 Villarreal 25 13 6 6 39 23 45
-------------------------
7 Malaga 25 12 5 8 29 29 41
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 25 8 8 9 26 25 32
9 Espanyol 25 9 5 11 32 36 32
10 Athletic Club 25 8 6 11 22 31 30
11 Rayo Vallecano 25 9 2 14 28 43 29
12 Real Sociedad 25 6 9 10 28 36 27
13 Eibar 25 7 6 12 25 34 27
14 Getafe 25 7 5 13 22 35 26
15 Deportivo Coruna 25 6 7 12 20 38 25
16 Almeria 25 6 6 13 22 39 24
17 Elche 25 6 6 13 22 45 24
-------------------------
18 Levante 25 5 7 13 21 48 22
19 Granada CF 25 3 10 12 16 40 19
20 Cordoba 25 3 9 13 18 39 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation