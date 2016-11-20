Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 20
Alaves 0 Espanyol 1
Athletic Club 1 Villarreal 0
Sporting Gijon 1 Real Sociedad 3
Valencia 1 Granada CF 1
Saturday, November 19
Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 3
Deportivo Coruna 2 Sevilla 3
Eibar 1 Celta Vigo 0
Barcelona 0 Malaga 0
Friday, November 18
Real Betis 2 Las Palmas 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 12 9 3 0 34 10 30
2 Barcelona 12 8 2 2 32 13 26
3 Sevilla 12 7 3 2 22 17 24
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 12 6 4 2 19 8 22
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 12 7 1 4 21 13 22
-------------------------
6 Atletico Madrid 12 6 3 3 25 11 21
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 12 6 2 4 16 13 20
-------------------------
8 Eibar 12 5 3 4 17 15 18
9 Celta Vigo 12 5 2 5 18 22 17
10 Las Palmas 12 4 4 4 21 20 16
11 Malaga 12 4 4 4 17 16 16
12 Espanyol 12 3 6 3 14 17 15
13 Real Betis 12 4 2 6 13 22 14
14 Alaves 12 3 4 5 11 16 13
15 Valencia 12 3 2 7 16 22 11
16 Deportivo Coruna 12 2 4 6 10 19 10
17 Leganes 11 3 1 7 9 22 10
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 12 2 3 7 11 25 9
19 Osasuna 11 1 4 6 12 21 7
20 Granada CF 12 0 5 7 10 26 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 21
Leganes v Osasuna (1945)