May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, May 11 Rayo Vallecano 2 Getafe 0 Sunday, May 10 Celta Vigo 1 Sevilla 1 Levante 2 Atletico Madrid 2 Almeria 1 Malaga 2 Villarreal 1 Elche 0 Saturday, May 9 Athletic Club 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Barcelona 2 Real Sociedad 0 Granada CF 2 Cordoba 0 Real Madrid 2 Valencia 2 Friday, May 8 Eibar 0 Espanyol 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 36 29 3 4 107 19 90 2 Real Madrid 36 28 2 6 107 34 86 3 Atletico Madrid 36 23 8 5 67 28 77 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 36 21 10 5 66 29 73 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 36 21 7 8 66 42 70 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 36 15 12 9 46 32 57 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 36 14 8 14 39 43 50 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 36 13 10 13 35 39 49 9 Espanyol 36 13 10 13 44 44 49 10 Celta Vigo 36 12 11 13 43 41 47 11 Rayo Vallecano 36 14 4 18 42 63 46 12 Real Sociedad 36 10 13 13 40 46 43 13 Elche 36 11 7 18 33 59 40 14 Levante 36 9 9 18 34 65 36 15 Getafe 36 10 6 20 29 56 36 16 Almeria 36 8 8 20 32 59 32 17 Deportivo Coruna 36 6 13 17 31 58 31 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 36 6 13 17 26 64 31 19 Eibar 36 8 7 21 30 54 31 R20 Cordoba 36 3 11 22 21 63 20 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation