May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, May 11
Rayo Vallecano 2 Getafe 0
Sunday, May 10
Celta Vigo 1 Sevilla 1
Levante 2 Atletico Madrid 2
Almeria 1 Malaga 2
Villarreal 1 Elche 0
Saturday, May 9
Athletic Club 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Barcelona 2 Real Sociedad 0
Granada CF 2 Cordoba 0
Real Madrid 2 Valencia 2
Friday, May 8
Eibar 0 Espanyol 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 36 29 3 4 107 19 90
2 Real Madrid 36 28 2 6 107 34 86
3 Atletico Madrid 36 23 8 5 67 28 77
-------------------------
4 Valencia 36 21 10 5 66 29 73
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 36 21 7 8 66 42 70
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 36 15 12 9 46 32 57
-------------------------
7 Malaga 36 14 8 14 39 43 50
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 36 13 10 13 35 39 49
9 Espanyol 36 13 10 13 44 44 49
10 Celta Vigo 36 12 11 13 43 41 47
11 Rayo Vallecano 36 14 4 18 42 63 46
12 Real Sociedad 36 10 13 13 40 46 43
13 Elche 36 11 7 18 33 59 40
14 Levante 36 9 9 18 34 65 36
15 Getafe 36 10 6 20 29 56 36
16 Almeria 36 8 8 20 32 59 32
17 Deportivo Coruna 36 6 13 17 31 58 31
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 36 6 13 17 26 64 31
19 Eibar 36 8 7 21 30 54 31
R20 Cordoba 36 3 11 22 21 63 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation