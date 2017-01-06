Soccer-Cavani and Di Maria fire PSG into final
Jan 24 Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.
Jan 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, January 6 Espanyol 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 15 11 4 0 40 14 37 2 Barcelona 16 10 4 2 41 16 34 3 Sevilla 16 10 3 3 32 21 33 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 16 8 5 3 25 11 29 ------------------------- 5 Real Sociedad 16 9 2 5 28 21 29 ------------------------- 6 Atletico Madrid 16 8 4 4 29 14 28 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 16 8 2 6 22 19 26 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 16 6 5 5 22 20 23 9 Espanyol 17 5 8 4 21 23 23 10 Las Palmas 16 5 6 5 26 24 21 11 Malaga 16 5 6 5 25 26 21 12 Alaves 16 5 6 5 15 17 21 13 Celta Vigo 16 6 3 7 25 31 21 14 Real Betis 16 5 3 8 18 29 18 15 Deportivo Coruna 17 4 5 8 23 28 17 16 Leganes 16 4 4 8 13 27 16 17 Valencia 15 3 3 9 21 29 12 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 16 3 3 10 17 33 12 19 Granada CF 16 1 6 9 14 33 9 20 Osasuna 16 1 4 11 13 34 7 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 7 Real Madrid v Granada CF (1200) Eibar v Atletico Madrid (1515) Las Palmas v Sporting Gijon (1730) Real Sociedad v Sevilla (1945) Sunday, January 8 Athletic Club v Alaves (1100) Real Betis v Leganes (1515) Celta Vigo v Malaga (1730) Villarreal v Barcelona (1945) Monday, January 9 Osasuna v Valencia (1945)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Napoli 1 Jose Callejon 71 Red Card: Elseid Hysaj 90 Fiorentina 0 Red Card: Maximiliano Olivera 90+4 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)
Jan 24 (Gracenote) - Results from the Italian Cup Quarterfinal matches on Tuesday Quarterfinal Tuesday, January 24 Napoli - Fiorentina 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25 Juventus v AC Milan (1945)