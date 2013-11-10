UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Espanyol 1 Sevilla 3 Real Betis 1 Barcelona 4 Valencia 2 Real Valladolid 2 Villarreal 1 Atletico Madrid 1 Saturday, November 9 Athletic Club 2 Levante 1 Celta Vigo 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 Getafe 1 Elche 1 Real Madrid 5 Real Sociedad 1 Friday, November 8 Granada CF 3 Malaga 1 Osasuna 0 Almeria 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 13 12 1 0 38 8 37 2 Atletico Madrid 13 11 1 1 31 9 34 3 Real Madrid 13 10 1 2 35 17 31 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 13 7 3 3 21 13 24 ------------------------- 5 Athletic Club 13 7 2 4 20 18 23 6 Getafe 13 6 2 5 17 14 20 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 13 4 5 4 19 17 17 ------------------------- 8 Granada CF 13 5 2 6 11 13 17 9 Valencia 13 5 2 6 17 21 17 10 Levante 13 4 5 4 13 17 17 11 Sevilla 13 4 4 5 23 26 16 12 Espanyol 13 4 3 6 13 18 15 13 Elche 13 3 5 5 13 17 14 14 Malaga 13 3 4 6 15 19 13 15 Real Valladolid 13 2 6 5 16 20 12 16 Celta Vigo 13 3 3 7 14 18 12 17 Almeria 13 3 3 7 15 24 12 ------------------------- 18 Rayo Vallecano 13 4 0 9 12 30 12 19 Osasuna 13 3 1 9 10 22 10 20 Real Betis 13 2 3 8 12 24 9 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6