Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 26
Eibar 1 Celta Vigo 1
Barcelona 2 Las Palmas 1
Real Madrid 0 Malaga 0
Sevilla 3 Rayo Vallecano 2
Villarreal 1 Atletico Madrid 0
Friday, September 25
Valencia 1 Granada CF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Villarreal 6 5 1 0 12 4 16
2 Barcelona 6 5 0 1 11 7 15
3 Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 14 1 14
-------------------------
4 Celta Vigo 6 4 2 0 15 7 14
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 6 4 0 2 9 3 12
-------------------------
6 Eibar 6 2 3 1 8 6 9
-------------------------
7 Valencia 6 2 3 1 3 2 9
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 5 3 0 2 6 11 9
9 Deportivo Coruna 5 2 2 1 8 6 8
10 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
11 Real Sociedad 5 1 2 2 5 4 5
12 Las Palmas 6 1 2 3 6 7 5
13 Sporting Gijon 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
14 Sevilla 6 1 2 3 5 10 5
15 Real Betis 5 1 2 2 3 8 5
16 Malaga 6 0 3 3 0 3 3
17 Athletic Club 5 1 0 4 5 9 3
17 Levante 5 0 3 2 5 9 3
-------------------------
19 Getafe 5 1 0 4 3 8 3
20 Granada CF 6 1 0 5 4 12 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 27
Sporting Gijon v Real Betis (1000)
Deportivo Coruna v Espanyol (1400)
Getafe v Levante (1615)
Real Sociedad v Athletic Club (1830)