April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 9
Athletic Club 1 Valencia 1
Elche 0 Getafe 1
Villarreal 0 Espanyol 3
Wednesday, April 8
Deportivo Coruna 1 Cordoba 1
Barcelona 4 Almeria 0
Granada CF 1 Celta Vigo 1
Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Madrid 2
Tuesday, April 7
Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad 0
Eibar 1 Malaga 0
Levante 1 Sevilla 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 30 24 2 4 85 17 74
2 Real Madrid 30 23 1 6 89 27 70
3 Atletico Madrid 30 20 5 5 57 23 65
-------------------------
4 Valencia 30 18 8 4 53 23 62
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 30 19 4 7 55 34 61
6 Villarreal 30 14 8 8 43 29 50
-------------------------
7 Malaga 30 13 6 11 32 33 45
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 30 11 7 12 28 36 40
9 Espanyol 30 10 8 12 36 38 38
10 Rayo Vallecano 30 12 2 16 35 53 38
11 Real Sociedad 30 9 10 11 34 40 37
12 Celta Vigo 30 9 9 12 30 33 36
13 Getafe 30 10 5 15 27 40 35
14 Eibar 30 8 7 15 28 40 31
15 Levante 30 7 7 16 28 55 28
16 Elche 30 7 7 16 24 54 28
17 Deportivo Coruna 30 6 9 15 25 47 27
-------------------------
18 Almeria 30 6 7 17 24 50 25
19 Granada CF 30 4 12 14 20 53 24
20 Cordoba 30 3 10 17 21 49 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 11
Real Madrid v Eibar (1400)
Malaga v Atletico Madrid (1600)
Sevilla v Barcelona (1800)
Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Almeria v Granada CF (2000)
Sunday, April 12
Getafe v Villarreal (1000)
Espanyol v Athletic Club (1500)
Real Sociedad v Deportivo Coruna (1700)
Cordoba v Elche (1900)
Monday, April 13
Valencia v Levante (1830)