April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Thursday Thursday, April 9 Athletic Club 1 Valencia 1 Elche 0 Getafe 1 Villarreal 0 Espanyol 3 Wednesday, April 8 Deportivo Coruna 1 Cordoba 1 Barcelona 4 Almeria 0 Granada CF 1 Celta Vigo 1 Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Madrid 2 Tuesday, April 7 Atletico Madrid 2 Real Sociedad 0 Eibar 1 Malaga 0 Levante 1 Sevilla 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 30 24 2 4 85 17 74 2 Real Madrid 30 23 1 6 89 27 70 3 Atletico Madrid 30 20 5 5 57 23 65 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 30 18 8 4 53 23 62 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 30 19 4 7 55 34 61 6 Villarreal 30 14 8 8 43 29 50 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 30 13 6 11 32 33 45 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 30 11 7 12 28 36 40 9 Espanyol 30 10 8 12 36 38 38 10 Rayo Vallecano 30 12 2 16 35 53 38 11 Real Sociedad 30 9 10 11 34 40 37 12 Celta Vigo 30 9 9 12 30 33 36 13 Getafe 30 10 5 15 27 40 35 14 Eibar 30 8 7 15 28 40 31 15 Levante 30 7 7 16 28 55 28 16 Elche 30 7 7 16 24 54 28 17 Deportivo Coruna 30 6 9 15 25 47 27 ------------------------- 18 Almeria 30 6 7 17 24 50 25 19 Granada CF 30 4 12 14 20 53 24 20 Cordoba 30 3 10 17 21 49 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 11 Real Madrid v Eibar (1400) Malaga v Atletico Madrid (1600) Sevilla v Barcelona (1800) Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano (2000) Almeria v Granada CF (2000) Sunday, April 12 Getafe v Villarreal (1000) Espanyol v Athletic Club (1500) Real Sociedad v Deportivo Coruna (1700) Cordoba v Elche (1900) Monday, April 13 Valencia v Levante (1830)