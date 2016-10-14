Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, October 14 Las Palmas 0 Espanyol 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 7 4 3 0 14 2 15 2 Real Madrid 7 4 3 0 16 7 15 3 Sevilla 7 4 2 1 13 10 14 ------------------------- 4 Barcelona 7 4 1 2 22 10 13 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 7 3 4 0 9 4 13 ------------------------- 6 Las Palmas 8 3 3 2 16 13 12 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 7 4 0 3 10 8 12 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 7 3 2 2 9 7 11 9 Real Sociedad 7 3 1 3 9 9 10 10 Celta Vigo 7 3 1 3 9 11 10 11 Leganes 7 3 1 3 7 10 10 12 Alaves 7 2 3 2 8 7 9 13 Deportivo Coruna 7 2 2 3 5 6 8 14 Malaga 7 2 2 3 7 9 8 15 Real Betis 7 2 2 3 8 12 8 16 Espanyol 8 1 4 3 9 14 7 17 Sporting Gijon 7 2 1 4 6 16 7 ------------------------- 18 Valencia 7 2 0 5 9 14 6 19 Osasuna 7 0 3 4 7 15 3 20 Granada CF 7 0 2 5 7 16 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 15 Leganes v Sevilla (1100) Barcelona v Deportivo Coruna (1415) Atletico Madrid v Granada CF (1630) Real Betis v Real Madrid (1845) Sunday, October 16 Alaves v Malaga (1000) Athletic Club v Real Sociedad (1415) Sporting Gijon v Valencia (1630) Villarreal v Celta Vigo (1845) Monday, October 17 Eibar v Osasuna (1845)