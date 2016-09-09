Sept 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, September 9
Real Sociedad 1 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Las Palmas 2 2 0 0 9 3 6
2 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
3 Real Madrid 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 6 4 4
-------------------------
5 Deportivo Coruna 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
5 Sporting Gijon 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
7 Leganes 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
-------------------------
8 Real Sociedad 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
9 Eibar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Malaga 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
11 Alaves 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Atletico Madrid 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Villarreal 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
14 Espanyol 3 0 2 1 7 9 2
15 Osasuna 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
16 Granada CF 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
16 Real Betis 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
-------------------------
18 Athletic Club 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
18 Celta Vigo 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
20 Valencia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 10
Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (1100)
Real Madrid v Osasuna (1400)
Malaga v Villarreal (1615)
Sevilla v Las Palmas (1615)
Barcelona v Alaves (1830)
Sunday, September 11
Sporting Gijon v Leganes (1000)
Valencia v Real Betis (1400)
Granada CF v Eibar (1615)
Deportivo Coruna v Athletic Club (1830)