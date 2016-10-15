Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Atletico Madrid 7 Granada CF 1
Barcelona 4 Deportivo Coruna 0
Leganes 2 Sevilla 3
Real Betis 1 Real Madrid 6
Friday, October 14
Las Palmas 0 Espanyol 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Madrid 8 5 3 0 21 3 18
2 Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 22 8 18
3 Sevilla 8 5 2 1 16 12 17
-------------------------
4 Barcelona 8 5 1 2 26 10 16
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 7 3 4 0 9 4 13
-------------------------
6 Las Palmas 8 3 3 2 16 13 12
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 7 4 0 3 10 8 12
-------------------------
8 Eibar 7 3 2 2 9 7 11
9 Real Sociedad 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
10 Celta Vigo 7 3 1 3 9 11 10
11 Leganes 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
12 Alaves 7 2 3 2 8 7 9
13 Malaga 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
14 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 2 4 5 10 8
15 Real Betis 8 2 2 4 9 18 8
16 Espanyol 8 1 4 3 9 14 7
17 Sporting Gijon 7 2 1 4 6 16 7
-------------------------
18 Valencia 7 2 0 5 9 14 6
19 Osasuna 7 0 3 4 7 15 3
20 Granada CF 8 0 2 6 8 23 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Alaves v Malaga (1000)
Athletic Club v Real Sociedad (1415)
Sporting Gijon v Valencia (1630)
Villarreal v Celta Vigo (1845)
Monday, October 17
Eibar v Osasuna (1845)