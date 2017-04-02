Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Granada CF 1 Barcelona 4 Real Madrid 3 Alaves 0 Sevilla 0 Sporting Gijon 0 Valencia 3 Deportivo Coruna 0 Saturday, April 1 Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Osasuna 1 Athletic Club 2 Real Sociedad 1 Leganes 1 Villarreal 2 Eibar 3 Friday, March 31 Espanyol 2 Real Betis 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 28 21 5 2 74 28 68 2 Barcelona 29 20 6 3 85 26 66 3 Atletico Madrid 29 17 7 5 54 23 58 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 29 17 7 5 52 34 58 ------------------------- 5 Real Sociedad 29 15 4 10 43 40 49 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 29 13 9 7 41 23 48 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 29 14 5 10 37 33 47 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 44 9 Espanyol 29 11 10 8 42 40 43 10 Alaves 29 10 10 9 29 36 40 11 Celta Vigo 27 11 5 11 40 45 38 12 Las Palmas 28 9 8 11 44 45 35 13 Valencia 29 9 6 14 41 51 33 14 Real Betis 29 8 7 14 32 46 31 15 Malaga 29 6 9 14 33 47 27 16 Deportivo Coruna 29 6 9 14 31 46 27 17 Leganes 29 6 9 14 23 42 27 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 29 5 7 17 31 57 22 19 Granada CF 29 4 7 18 26 62 19 20 Osasuna 29 1 8 20 29 69 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 3 Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1845)
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17