Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, February 20
Malaga 2 Las Palmas 1
Sunday, February 19
Celta Vigo 3 Osasuna 0
Barcelona 2 Leganes 1
Real Sociedad 0 Villarreal 1
Valencia 2 Athletic Club 0
Saturday, February 18
Deportivo Coruna 0 Alaves 1
Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0
Sevilla 2 Eibar 0
Sporting Gijon 1 Atletico Madrid 4
Friday, February 17
Granada CF 4 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 21 16 4 1 56 18 52
2 Barcelona 23 15 6 2 63 19 51
3 Sevilla 23 15 4 4 46 28 49
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 23 13 6 4 43 19 45
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 23 13 2 8 36 32 41
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 23 10 9 4 30 15 39
-------------------------
7 Eibar 23 10 5 8 36 31 35
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 23 10 5 8 28 28 35
9 Celta Vigo 22 10 3 9 36 36 33
10 Espanyol 23 8 8 7 30 31 32
11 Alaves 23 7 9 7 22 28 30
12 Las Palmas 23 7 7 9 32 35 28
13 Malaga 23 6 8 9 31 37 26
14 Real Betis 22 6 6 10 22 35 24
15 Valencia 22 6 5 11 31 40 23
16 Deportivo Coruna 22 4 7 11 26 35 19
17 Leganes 23 4 6 13 16 39 18
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 23 4 4 15 25 47 16
19 Granada CF 23 3 7 13 21 49 16
20 Osasuna 23 1 7 15 24 52 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation