Nov 19 La Liga results and standings on Saturday
Barcelona 4 Real Zaragoza 0
Valencia 2 Real Madrid 3
Villarreal 1 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 12 10 1 1 42 9 31
2 Barcelona 12 8 4 0 38 6 28
3 Valencia 12 7 3 2 19 12 24
-------------------------
4 Levante 11 7 2 2 17 9 23
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 11 4 6 1 11 8 18
6 Malaga 11 5 2 4 12 14 17
-------------------------
7 Espanyol 11 5 1 5 9 13 16
-------------------------
8 Rayo Vallecano 11 4 3 4 14 13 15
9 Athletic Bilbao 11 3 5 3 17 14 14
10 Villarreal 12 3 5 4 10 17 14
11 Osasuna 11 3 5 3 14 24 14
12 Atletico Madrid 11 3 4 4 14 14 13
13 Real Betis 12 4 1 7 10 16 13
14 Getafe 11 2 4 5 12 17 10
15 Real Mallorca 11 2 4 5 8 16 10
16 Real Zaragoza 12 2 4 6 12 26 10
17 Sporting Gijon 11 2 3 6 10 16 9
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 11 1 6 4 7 15 9
19 Granada CF 11 2 3 6 4 12 9
20 Real Sociedad 11 2 2 7 9 18 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1100)
Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano (1500)
Sporting Gijon v Getafe (1500)
Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao (1700)
Atletico Madrid v Levante (1900)
Granada CF v Real Mallorca (2100)
Playing on Monday (GMT)
Racing Santander v Malaga (2000)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for soccer stories