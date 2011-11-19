Nov 19 La Liga results and standings on Saturday Barcelona 4 Real Zaragoza 0 Valencia 2 Real Madrid 3 Villarreal 1 Real Betis 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 12 10 1 1 42 9 31 2 Barcelona 12 8 4 0 38 6 28 3 Valencia 12 7 3 2 19 12 24 ------------------------- 4 Levante 11 7 2 2 17 9 23 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 11 4 6 1 11 8 18 6 Malaga 11 5 2 4 12 14 17 ------------------------- 7 Espanyol 11 5 1 5 9 13 16 ------------------------- 8 Rayo Vallecano 11 4 3 4 14 13 15 9 Athletic Bilbao 11 3 5 3 17 14 14 10 Villarreal 12 3 5 4 10 17 14 11 Osasuna 11 3 5 3 14 24 14 12 Atletico Madrid 11 3 4 4 14 14 13 13 Real Betis 12 4 1 7 10 16 13 14 Getafe 11 2 4 5 12 17 10 15 Real Mallorca 11 2 4 5 8 16 10 16 Real Zaragoza 12 2 4 6 12 26 10 17 Sporting Gijon 11 2 3 6 10 16 9 ------------------------- 18 Racing Santander 11 1 6 4 7 15 9 19 Granada CF 11 2 3 6 4 12 9 20 Real Sociedad 11 2 2 7 9 18 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

Playing on Sunday (GMT) Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1100) Osasuna v Rayo Vallecano (1500) Sporting Gijon v Getafe (1500) Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao (1700) Atletico Madrid v Levante (1900) Granada CF v Real Mallorca (2100)

Playing on Monday (GMT) Racing Santander v Malaga (2000)

