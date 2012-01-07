Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Jan 7 La Liga results and standings on Saturday. Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 5 Granada CF 1 Levante 0 Real Mallorca 0 Racing Santander 1 Real Zaragoza 0 Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 17 14 1 2 61 16 43 2 Barcelona 16 11 4 1 50 8 37 3 Valencia 16 10 3 3 26 16 33 ------------------------- 4 Levante 17 9 3 5 25 19 30 ------------------------- 5 Osasuna 17 6 8 3 21 28 26 6 Malaga 17 7 4 6 20 22 25 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 16 6 6 4 18 17 24 ------------------------- 8 Espanyol 16 7 2 7 17 20 23 9 Athletic Bilbao 16 5 7 4 23 19 22 10 Atletico Madrid 17 5 5 7 23 27 20 11 Real Betis 16 6 1 9 17 22 19 12 Getafe 16 5 4 7 17 23 19 13 Real Mallorca 17 4 7 6 15 22 19 14 Granada CF 17 5 4 8 11 21 19 15 Real Sociedad 17 4 6 7 16 23 18 16 Racing Santander 17 3 8 6 12 21 17 17 Rayo Vallecano 16 4 4 8 17 25 16 ------------------------- 18 Villarreal 16 3 6 7 13 23 15 19 Sporting Gijon 16 4 3 9 16 27 15 20 Real Zaragoza 17 2 4 11 13 32 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (1100) Getafe v Athletic Bilbao (1500) Villarreal v Valencia (1700) Real Betis v Sporting Gijon (1845) Espanyol v Barcelona (2030) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.