Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, December 15
Deportivo Coruna 1 Elche 0
Sunday, December 14
Atletico Madrid 0 Villarreal 1
Espanyol 2 Granada CF 1
Real Sociedad 1 Athletic Club 1
Sevilla 0 Eibar 0
Saturday, December 13
Cordoba 0 Levante 0
Getafe 0 Barcelona 0
Malaga 1 Celta Vigo 0
Valencia 3 Rayo Vallecano 0
Friday, December 12
Almeria 1 Real Madrid 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 15 13 0 2 55 13 39
2 Barcelona 15 11 2 2 36 7 35
3 Atletico Madrid 15 10 2 3 27 13 32
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 15 9 3 3 25 17 30
-------------------------
5 Valencia 15 8 4 3 28 13 28
6 Villarreal 15 8 3 4 24 14 27
-------------------------
7 Malaga 15 8 3 4 18 14 27
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 15 5 5 5 17 17 20
9 Eibar 15 5 5 5 19 21 20
10 Athletic Club 15 5 4 6 13 16 19
11 Espanyol 15 4 5 6 17 23 17
12 Rayo Vallecano 15 5 2 8 16 28 17
13 Getafe 15 4 4 7 11 19 16
14 Real Sociedad 15 3 5 7 16 21 14
15 Levante 15 3 5 7 11 29 14
16 Deportivo Coruna 15 3 4 8 13 24 13
17 Granada CF 15 2 6 7 9 25 12
-------------------------
18 Cordoba 15 1 8 6 11 22 11
19 Almeria 15 2 4 9 12 24 10
20 Elche 15 2 4 9 12 30 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation