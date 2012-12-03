Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, December 3
Sevilla 1 Real Valladolid 2
Sunday, December 2
Celta Vigo 1 Levante 1
Deportivo Coruna 2 Real Betis 3
Granada CF 0 Espanyol 0
Real Mallorca 1 Real Zaragoza 1
Saturday, December 1
Barcelona 5 Athletic Bilbao 1
Getafe 1 Malaga 0
Real Madrid 2 Atletico Madrid 0
Valencia 2 Real Sociedad 5
Friday, November 30
Osasuna 1 Rayo Vallecano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 14 13 1 0 48 16 40
2 Atletico Madrid 14 11 1 2 29 13 34
3 Real Madrid 14 9 2 3 34 10 29
-------------------------
4 Real Betis 14 8 1 5 23 24 25
-------------------------
5 Malaga 14 6 4 4 19 10 22
6 Getafe 14 7 1 6 17 19 22
-------------------------
7 Real Valladolid 14 6 3 5 20 15 21
-------------------------
8 Levante 14 6 3 5 16 21 21
9 Real Sociedad 14 6 2 6 21 18 20
10 Rayo Vallecano 14 6 1 7 18 30 19
11 Sevilla 14 5 3 6 19 20 18
12 Valencia 14 5 3 6 18 23 18
13 Real Zaragoza 14 5 1 8 16 23 16
14 Celta Vigo 14 4 3 7 16 19 15
15 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 3 7 19 32 15
16 Osasuna 14 3 4 7 12 15 13
17 Real Mallorca 14 3 4 7 14 23 13
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 14 3 3 8 11 20 12
19 Deportivo Coruna 14 2 5 7 21 31 11
20 Espanyol 14 2 4 8 13 22 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation