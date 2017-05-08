May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Leganes 4 Real Betis 0 Sunday, May 7 Alaves 1 Athletic Club 0 Deportivo Coruna 1 Espanyol 2 Malaga 3 Celta Vigo 0 Valencia 4 Osasuna 1 Saturday, May 6 Atletico Madrid 1 Eibar 0 Barcelona 4 Villarreal 1 Granada CF 0 Real Madrid 4 Sporting Gijon 1 Las Palmas 0 Friday, May 5 Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 36 26 6 4 108 34 84 2 Real Madrid 35 26 6 3 96 39 84 3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 66 25 74 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 63 45 69 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 36 18 9 9 53 32 63 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 36 19 5 12 51 39 62 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 55 49 62 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 36 15 9 12 54 46 54 9 Espanyol 36 14 11 11 47 48 53 10 Alaves 36 13 12 11 37 41 51 11 Malaga 36 12 9 15 47 51 45 12 Celta Vigo 35 13 5 17 49 60 44 13 Valencia 36 12 7 17 54 62 43 14 Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 52 67 39 15 Real Betis 36 10 7 19 38 61 37 16 Leganes 36 8 9 19 34 53 33 17 Deportivo Coruna 36 7 11 18 40 61 32 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 39 70 27 R19 Granada CF 36 4 8 24 28 78 20 R20 Osasuna 36 3 10 23 38 88 19 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation