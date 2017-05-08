May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, May 8
Leganes 4 Real Betis 0
Sunday, May 7
Alaves 1 Athletic Club 0
Deportivo Coruna 1 Espanyol 2
Malaga 3 Celta Vigo 0
Valencia 4 Osasuna 1
Saturday, May 6
Atletico Madrid 1 Eibar 0
Barcelona 4 Villarreal 1
Granada CF 0 Real Madrid 4
Sporting Gijon 1 Las Palmas 0
Friday, May 5
Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 36 26 6 4 108 34 84
2 Real Madrid 35 26 6 3 96 39 84
3 Atletico Madrid 36 22 8 6 66 25 74
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 36 20 9 7 63 45 69
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 36 18 9 9 53 32 63
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 36 19 5 12 51 39 62
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 36 19 5 12 55 49 62
-------------------------
8 Eibar 36 15 9 12 54 46 54
9 Espanyol 36 14 11 11 47 48 53
10 Alaves 36 13 12 11 37 41 51
11 Malaga 36 12 9 15 47 51 45
12 Celta Vigo 35 13 5 17 49 60 44
13 Valencia 36 12 7 17 54 62 43
14 Las Palmas 36 10 9 17 52 67 39
15 Real Betis 36 10 7 19 38 61 37
16 Leganes 36 8 9 19 34 53 33
17 Deportivo Coruna 36 7 11 18 40 61 32
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 36 6 9 21 39 70 27
R19 Granada CF 36 4 8 24 28 78 20
R20 Osasuna 36 3 10 23 38 88 19
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation