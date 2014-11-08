UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Celta Vigo 0 Granada CF 0 Getafe 0 Elche 0 Malaga 2 Eibar 1 Real Madrid 5 Rayo Vallecano 1 Almeria 1 Barcelona 2 Friday, November 7 Cordoba 0 Deportivo Coruna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 11 9 0 2 42 11 27 2 Barcelona 11 8 1 2 25 5 25 3 Valencia 10 7 2 1 23 9 23 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 10 7 2 1 19 9 23 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 10 7 1 2 17 10 22 6 Malaga 11 6 3 2 14 9 21 ------------------------- 7 Celta Vigo 11 5 5 1 17 11 20 ------------------------- 8 Villarreal 10 4 2 4 14 12 14 9 Getafe 11 4 2 5 8 14 14 10 Eibar 11 3 4 4 13 15 13 11 Athletic Club 10 3 2 5 7 12 11 12 Rayo Vallecano 11 3 2 6 14 24 11 13 Espanyol 10 2 4 4 10 12 10 14 Granada CF 11 2 4 5 6 17 10 15 Almeria 11 2 3 6 9 14 9 16 Deportivo Coruna 11 2 3 6 12 21 9 17 Elche 11 2 3 6 10 22 9 ------------------------- 18 Levante 10 2 2 6 6 24 8 19 Real Sociedad 10 1 3 6 10 15 6 20 Cordoba 11 0 6 5 8 18 6 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Sevilla v Levante (1100) Espanyol v Villarreal (1600) Valencia v Athletic Club (1800) Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (2000)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
