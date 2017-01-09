Jan 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, January 9
Osasuna 3 Valencia 3
Sunday, January 8
Athletic Club 0 Alaves 0
Celta Vigo 3 Malaga 1
Real Betis 2 Leganes 0
Villarreal 1 Barcelona 1
Saturday, January 7
Eibar 0 Atletico Madrid 2
Las Palmas 1 Sporting Gijon 0
Real Madrid 5 Granada CF 0
Real Sociedad 0 Sevilla 4
Friday, January 6
Espanyol 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 16 12 4 0 45 14 40
2 Sevilla 17 11 3 3 36 21 36
3 Barcelona 17 10 5 2 42 17 35
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 17 9 4 4 31 14 31
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 17 8 6 3 26 12 30
-------------------------
6 Real Sociedad 17 9 2 6 28 25 29
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 17 8 3 6 22 19 27
-------------------------
8 Las Palmas 17 6 6 5 27 24 24
9 Celta Vigo 17 7 3 7 28 32 24
10 Eibar 17 6 5 6 22 22 23
11 Espanyol 17 5 8 4 21 23 23
12 Alaves 17 5 7 5 15 17 22
13 Malaga 17 5 6 6 26 29 21
14 Real Betis 17 6 3 8 20 29 21
15 Deportivo Coruna 17 4 5 8 23 28 17
16 Leganes 17 4 4 9 13 29 16
17 Valencia 16 3 4 9 24 32 13
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 17 3 3 11 17 34 12
19 Granada CF 17 1 6 10 14 38 9
20 Osasuna 17 1 5 11 16 37 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation