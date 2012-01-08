Jan 8 Results and standings from La Liga on Sunday Getafe 0 Athletic Bilbao 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 Sevilla 1 Espanyol 1 Barcelona 1 Real Betis 2 Sporting Gijon 0 Villarreal 2 Valencia 2

Saturday, January 7 Levante 0 Real Mallorca 0 Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Racing Santander 1 Real Zaragoza 0 Real Madrid 5 Granada CF 1 Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 17 14 1 2 61 16 43 2 Barcelona 17 11 5 1 51 9 38 3 Valencia 17 10 4 3 28 18 34 ------------------------- 4 Levante 17 9 3 5 25 19 30 ------------------------- 5 Osasuna 17 6 8 3 21 28 26 6 Malaga 17 7 4 6 20 22 25 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 17 6 6 5 19 19 24 ------------------------- 8 Espanyol 17 7 3 7 18 21 24 9 Athletic Bilbao 17 5 8 4 23 19 23 10 Real Betis 17 7 1 9 19 22 22 11 Atletico Madrid 17 5 5 7 23 27 20 12 Getafe 17 5 5 7 17 23 20 13 Rayo Vallecano 17 5 4 8 19 26 19 14 Real Mallorca 17 4 7 6 15 22 19 15 Granada CF 17 5 4 8 11 21 19 16 Real Sociedad 17 4 6 7 16 23 18 17 Racing Santander 17 3 8 6 12 21 17 ------------------------- 18 Villarreal 17 3 7 7 15 25 16 19 Sporting Gijon 17 4 3 10 16 29 15 20 Real Zaragoza 17 2 4 11 13 32 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation

