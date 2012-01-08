Jan 8 Results and standings from La
Liga on Sunday
Getafe 0 Athletic Bilbao 0
Rayo Vallecano 2 Sevilla 1
Espanyol 1 Barcelona 1
Real Betis 2 Sporting Gijon 0
Villarreal 2 Valencia 2
Saturday, January 7
Levante 0 Real Mallorca 0
Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 0
Racing Santander 1 Real Zaragoza 0
Real Madrid 5 Granada CF 1
Real Sociedad 0 Osasuna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 17 14 1 2 61 16 43
2 Barcelona 17 11 5 1 51 9 38
3 Valencia 17 10 4 3 28 18 34
-------------------------
4 Levante 17 9 3 5 25 19 30
-------------------------
5 Osasuna 17 6 8 3 21 28 26
6 Malaga 17 7 4 6 20 22 25
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 17 6 6 5 19 19 24
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 17 7 3 7 18 21 24
9 Athletic Bilbao 17 5 8 4 23 19 23
10 Real Betis 17 7 1 9 19 22 22
11 Atletico Madrid 17 5 5 7 23 27 20
12 Getafe 17 5 5 7 17 23 20
13 Rayo Vallecano 17 5 4 8 19 26 19
14 Real Mallorca 17 4 7 6 15 22 19
15 Granada CF 17 5 4 8 11 21 19
16 Real Sociedad 17 4 6 7 16 23 18
17 Racing Santander 17 3 8 6 12 21 17
-------------------------
18 Villarreal 17 3 7 7 15 25 16
19 Sporting Gijon 17 4 3 10 16 29 15
20 Real Zaragoza 17 2 4 11 13 32 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
