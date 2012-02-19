Feb 19 Results and standings from La Liga on
Sunday
Athletic Bilbao 3 Malaga 0
Barcelona 5 Valencia 1
Granada CF 4 Real Sociedad 1
Levante 3 Rayo Vallecano 5
Real Mallorca 4 Villarreal 0
Sporting Gijon 1 Atletico Madrid 1
Saturday, February 18
Getafe 1 Espanyol 1
Real Madrid 4 Racing Santander 0
Sevilla 2 Osasuna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 23 20 1 2 79 21 61
2 Barcelona 23 15 6 2 68 17 51
3 Valencia 23 11 7 5 36 27 40
-------------------------
4 Espanyol 23 9 6 8 26 27 33
-------------------------
5 Athletic Bilbao 23 8 9 6 37 30 33
6 Atletico Madrid 23 8 8 7 32 28 32
-------------------------
7 Levante 23 9 5 9 32 34 32
-------------------------
8 Rayo Vallecano 23 9 4 10 32 35 31
9 Malaga 23 9 4 10 28 35 31
10 Osasuna 23 7 10 6 26 37 31
11 Sevilla 23 7 8 8 24 26 29
12 Real Mallorca 23 7 7 9 23 28 28
13 Getafe 23 7 7 9 23 30 28
14 Granada CF 23 8 4 11 21 32 28
15 Real Sociedad 23 7 6 10 26 34 27
16 Real Betis 22 8 2 12 25 31 26
17 Villarreal 23 6 8 9 23 34 26
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 23 4 11 8 18 30 23
19 Sporting Gijon 23 5 5 13 21 44 20
20 Real Zaragoza 22 3 6 13 18 38 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 20
Real Zaragoza v Real Betis (2000)