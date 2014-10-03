Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
Getafe 1 Cordoba 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 6 5 1 0 17 0 16
2 Valencia 6 4 2 0 14 3 14
3 Atletico Madrid 6 4 2 0 11 4 14
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 6 4 1 1 9 7 13
-------------------------
5 Real Madrid 6 4 0 2 20 9 12
6 Celta Vigo 6 3 3 0 11 7 12
-------------------------
7 Villarreal 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
-------------------------
8 Eibar 6 2 2 2 5 4 8
9 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 2 2 10 10 8
10 Almeria 6 2 2 2 5 5 8
11 Granada CF 6 2 2 2 4 9 8
12 Getafe 7 2 1 4 4 11 7
13 Espanyol 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
14 Malaga 6 1 3 2 3 6 6
15 Real Sociedad 6 1 2 3 8 9 5
16 Athletic Club 6 1 1 4 4 6 4
17 Cordoba 7 0 4 3 4 11 4
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 6 1 1 4 7 15 4
19 Elche 6 1 1 4 5 14 4
20 Levante 6 1 1 4 1 12 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1400)
Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona (1600)
Eibar v Levante (1800)
Malaga v Granada CF (2000)
Almeria v Elche (2000)
Sunday, October 5
Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1000)
Celta Vigo v Villarreal (1500)
Espanyol v Real Sociedad (1700)
Real Madrid v Athletic Club (1900)