Nov 20 La Liga results and standings on Sunday.
Granada CF v Real Mallorca abandoned
Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 2
Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 2
Osasuna 0 Rayo Vallecano 0
Real Sociedad 0 Espanyol 0
Sporting Gijon 2 Getafe 1
Played on Saturday
Barcelona 4 Real Zaragoza 0
Valencia 2 Real Madrid 3
Villarreal 1 Real Betis 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 12 10 1 1 42 9 31
2 Barcelona 12 8 4 0 38 6 28
3 Valencia 12 7 3 2 19 12 24
-------------------------
4 Levante 12 7 2 3 19 12 23
------------------------
5 Sevilla 12 4 6 2 12 10 18
6 Athletic Bilbao 12 4 5 3 19 15 17
-------------------------
7 Malaga 11 5 2 4 12 14 17
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 12 5 2 5 9 13 17
9 Atletico Madrid 12 4 4 4 17 16 16
10 Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 14 13 16
11 Osasuna 12 3 6 3 14 24 15
12 Villarreal 12 3 5 4 10 17 14
13 Real Betis 12 4 1 7 10 16 13
14 Sporting Gijon 12 3 3 6 12 17 12
15 Getafe 12 2 4 6 13 19 10
16 Real Mallorca 11 2 4 5 8 16 10
17 Real Zaragoza 12 2 4 6 12 26 10
-------------------------
18 Racing Santander 11 1 6 4 7 15 9
19 Granada CF 11 2 3 6 4 12 9
20 Real Sociedad 12 2 3 7 9 18 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation:
Playing on Monday (GMT):
Racing Santander v Malaga (2000)
