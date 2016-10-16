Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 16 Alaves 1 Malaga 1 Athletic Club 3 Real Sociedad 2 Sporting Gijon 1 Valencia 2 Villarreal 5 Celta Vigo 0 Saturday, October 15 Atletico Madrid 7 Granada CF 1 Barcelona 4 Deportivo Coruna 0 Leganes 2 Sevilla 3 Real Betis 1 Real Madrid 6 Friday, October 14 Las Palmas 0 Espanyol 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 8 5 3 0 21 3 18 2 Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 22 8 18 3 Sevilla 8 5 2 1 16 12 17 ------------------------- 4 Barcelona 8 5 1 2 26 10 16 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 8 4 4 0 14 4 16 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 8 5 0 3 13 10 15 ------------------------- 7 Las Palmas 8 3 3 2 16 13 12 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 7 3 2 2 9 7 11 9 Alaves 8 2 4 2 9 8 10 10 Real Sociedad 8 3 1 4 11 12 10 11 Leganes 8 3 1 4 9 13 10 12 Celta Vigo 8 3 1 4 9 16 10 13 Malaga 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 14 Valencia 8 3 0 5 11 15 9 15 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 2 4 5 10 8 16 Real Betis 8 2 2 4 9 18 8 17 Espanyol 8 1 4 3 9 14 7 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 8 2 1 5 7 18 7 19 Osasuna 7 0 3 4 7 15 3 20 Granada CF 8 0 2 6 8 23 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 17 Eibar v Osasuna (1845)