Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 16
Alaves 1 Malaga 1
Athletic Club 3 Real Sociedad 2
Sporting Gijon 1 Valencia 2
Villarreal 5 Celta Vigo 0
Saturday, October 15
Atletico Madrid 7 Granada CF 1
Barcelona 4 Deportivo Coruna 0
Leganes 2 Sevilla 3
Real Betis 1 Real Madrid 6
Friday, October 14
Las Palmas 0 Espanyol 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Madrid 8 5 3 0 21 3 18
2 Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 22 8 18
3 Sevilla 8 5 2 1 16 12 17
-------------------------
4 Barcelona 8 5 1 2 26 10 16
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 8 4 4 0 14 4 16
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 8 5 0 3 13 10 15
-------------------------
7 Las Palmas 8 3 3 2 16 13 12
-------------------------
8 Eibar 7 3 2 2 9 7 11
9 Alaves 8 2 4 2 9 8 10
10 Real Sociedad 8 3 1 4 11 12 10
11 Leganes 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
12 Celta Vigo 8 3 1 4 9 16 10
13 Malaga 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
14 Valencia 8 3 0 5 11 15 9
15 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 2 4 5 10 8
16 Real Betis 8 2 2 4 9 18 8
17 Espanyol 8 1 4 3 9 14 7
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 8 2 1 5 7 18 7
19 Osasuna 7 0 3 4 7 15 3
20 Granada CF 8 0 2 6 8 23 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 17
Eibar v Osasuna (1845)