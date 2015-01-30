Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, January 30
Rayo Vallecano 1 Deportivo Coruna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 19 16 0 3 64 16 48
2 Barcelona 20 15 2 3 54 9 47
3 Atletico Madrid 20 14 2 4 40 19 44
-------------------------
4 Valencia 20 12 5 3 38 18 41
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 19 12 3 4 31 20 39
6 Villarreal 20 11 5 4 33 17 38
-------------------------
7 Malaga 20 9 5 6 23 21 32
-------------------------
8 Eibar 20 7 6 7 24 26 27
9 Espanyol 20 7 5 8 25 29 26
10 Rayo Vallecano 21 7 2 12 22 38 23
11 Real Sociedad 20 5 7 8 20 24 22
12 Celta Vigo 20 5 6 9 19 23 21
13 Deportivo Coruna 21 5 6 10 18 34 21
14 Athletic Club 20 5 5 10 16 26 20
15 Getafe 20 5 5 10 16 28 20
16 Cordoba 20 3 9 8 16 30 18
17 Elche 20 4 5 11 18 41 17
-------------------------
18 Almeria 20 4 4 12 17 33 16
19 Levante 20 3 7 10 13 35 16
20 Granada CF 20 2 9 9 13 33 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 31
Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (1500)
Eibar v Atletico Madrid (1700)
Granada CF v Elche (1900)
Celta Vigo v Cordoba (2100)
Sunday, February 1
Levante v Athletic Club (1100)
Almeria v Getafe (1600)
Sevilla v Espanyol (1800)
Barcelona v Villarreal (2000)
Monday, February 2
Malaga v Valencia (1945)