UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, April 19 Real Mallorca 1 Rayo Vallecano 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 31 26 3 2 98 33 81 2 Real Madrid 31 21 5 5 80 29 68 3 Atletico Madrid 31 20 5 6 56 25 65 ------------------------- 4 Real Sociedad 31 15 9 7 57 39 54 ------------------------- 5 Malaga 31 14 8 9 44 32 50 6 Valencia 31 14 8 9 47 45 50 ------------------------- 7 Real Betis 31 14 6 11 47 46 48 ------------------------- 8 Rayo Vallecano 32 14 3 15 41 52 45 9 Getafe 31 12 8 11 39 46 44 10 Sevilla 31 12 6 13 48 45 42 11 Espanyol 31 10 10 11 40 42 40 12 Levante 31 11 7 13 35 50 40 13 Real Valladolid 31 10 8 13 40 44 38 14 Athletic Bilbao 31 10 5 16 34 56 35 15 Osasuna 31 8 7 16 26 36 31 16 Deportivo Coruna 31 7 8 16 42 63 29 17 Granada CF 31 7 7 17 27 50 28 ------------------------- 18 Real Mallorca 32 7 7 18 34 64 28 19 Real Zaragoza 31 7 6 18 28 49 27 20 Celta Vigo 31 6 6 19 29 46 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 Granada CF v Real Valladolid (1400) Real Madrid v Real Betis (1600) Barcelona v Levante (1800) Valencia v Malaga (2000) Sunday, April 21 Getafe v Espanyol (1000) Deportivo Coruna v Athletic Bilbao (1500) Osasuna v Real Sociedad (1700) Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1900) Monday, April 22 Celta Vigo v Real Zaragoza (2000)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)