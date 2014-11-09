Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Espanyol 1 Villarreal 1
Real Sociedad 2 Atletico Madrid 1
Sevilla 1 Levante 1
Valencia 0 Athletic Club 0
Saturday, November 8
Celta Vigo 0 Granada CF 0
Getafe 0 Elche 0
Malaga 2 Eibar 1
Real Madrid 5 Rayo Vallecano 1
Almeria 1 Barcelona 2
Friday, November 7
Cordoba 0 Deportivo Coruna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 11 9 0 2 42 11 27
2 Barcelona 11 8 1 2 25 5 25
3 Valencia 11 7 3 1 23 9 24
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 11 7 2 2 20 11 23
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 11 7 2 2 18 11 23
6 Malaga 11 6 3 2 14 9 21
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 11 5 5 1 17 11 20
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 11 4 3 4 15 13 15
9 Getafe 11 4 2 5 8 14 14
10 Eibar 11 3 4 4 13 15 13
11 Athletic Club 11 3 3 5 7 12 12
12 Espanyol 11 2 5 4 11 13 11
13 Rayo Vallecano 11 3 2 6 14 24 11
14 Granada CF 11 2 4 5 6 17 10
15 Real Sociedad 11 2 3 6 12 16 9
16 Almeria 11 2 3 6 9 14 9
17 Deportivo Coruna 11 2 3 6 12 21 9
-------------------------
18 Elche 11 2 3 6 10 22 9
19 Levante 11 2 3 6 7 25 9
20 Cordoba 11 0 6 5 8 18 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation