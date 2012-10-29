Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, October 29
Real Valladolid 2 Real Sociedad 2
Sunday, October 28
Athletic Bilbao 1 Getafe 2
Atletico Madrid 3 Osasuna 1
Levante 3 Granada CF 1
Real Mallorca 0 Real Madrid 5
Real Zaragoza 2 Sevilla 1
Saturday, October 27
Celta Vigo 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Rayo Vallecano 0 Barcelona 5
Espanyol 0 Malaga 0
Real Betis 1 Valencia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 9 8 1 0 29 11 25
2 Atletico Madrid 9 8 1 0 22 9 25
3 Malaga 9 5 3 1 13 5 18
-------------------------
4 Real Madrid 9 5 2 2 21 7 17
-------------------------
5 Real Betis 9 5 1 3 13 13 16
6 Levante 9 5 1 3 12 14 16
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 9 4 2 3 12 11 14
-------------------------
8 Getafe 9 4 1 4 10 12 13
9 Real Zaragoza 9 4 0 5 9 11 12
10 Real Valladolid 9 3 2 4 14 11 11
11 Valencia 9 3 2 4 11 12 11
12 Real Mallorca 9 3 2 4 10 14 11
13 Celta Vigo 9 3 1 5 10 11 10
14 Real Sociedad 9 3 1 5 10 14 10
15 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 1 5 11 22 10
16 Athletic Bilbao 9 2 2 5 12 19 8
17 Granada CF 9 2 2 5 8 15 8
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 9 1 4 4 14 20 7
19 Espanyol 9 1 3 5 11 15 6
20 Osasuna 9 1 2 6 8 14 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation