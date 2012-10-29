Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, October 29 Real Valladolid 2 Real Sociedad 2 Sunday, October 28 Athletic Bilbao 1 Getafe 2 Atletico Madrid 3 Osasuna 1 Levante 3 Granada CF 1 Real Mallorca 0 Real Madrid 5 Real Zaragoza 2 Sevilla 1 Saturday, October 27 Celta Vigo 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Rayo Vallecano 0 Barcelona 5 Espanyol 0 Malaga 0 Real Betis 1 Valencia 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 9 8 1 0 29 11 25 2 Atletico Madrid 9 8 1 0 22 9 25 3 Malaga 9 5 3 1 13 5 18 ------------------------- 4 Real Madrid 9 5 2 2 21 7 17 ------------------------- 5 Real Betis 9 5 1 3 13 13 16 6 Levante 9 5 1 3 12 14 16 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 9 4 2 3 12 11 14 ------------------------- 8 Getafe 9 4 1 4 10 12 13 9 Real Zaragoza 9 4 0 5 9 11 12 10 Real Valladolid 9 3 2 4 14 11 11 11 Valencia 9 3 2 4 11 12 11 12 Real Mallorca 9 3 2 4 10 14 11 13 Celta Vigo 9 3 1 5 10 11 10 14 Real Sociedad 9 3 1 5 10 14 10 15 Rayo Vallecano 9 3 1 5 11 22 10 16 Athletic Bilbao 9 2 2 5 12 19 8 17 Granada CF 9 2 2 5 8 15 8 ------------------------- 18 Deportivo Coruna 9 1 4 4 14 20 7 19 Espanyol 9 1 3 5 11 15 6 20 Osasuna 9 1 2 6 8 14 5 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation