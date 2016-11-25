Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, November 25
Eibar 3 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 12 9 3 0 34 10 30
2 Barcelona 12 8 2 2 32 13 26
3 Sevilla 12 7 3 2 22 17 24
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 12 6 4 2 19 8 22
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 12 7 1 4 21 13 22
-------------------------
6 Atletico Madrid 12 6 3 3 25 11 21
-------------------------
7 Eibar 13 6 3 4 20 16 21
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 12 6 2 4 16 13 20
9 Celta Vigo 12 5 2 5 18 22 17
10 Las Palmas 12 4 4 4 21 20 16
11 Malaga 12 4 4 4 17 16 16
12 Espanyol 12 3 6 3 14 17 15
13 Real Betis 13 4 2 7 14 25 14
14 Alaves 12 3 4 5 11 16 13
15 Leganes 12 4 1 7 11 22 13
16 Valencia 12 3 2 7 16 22 11
17 Deportivo Coruna 12 2 4 6 10 19 10
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 12 2 3 7 11 25 9
19 Osasuna 12 1 4 7 12 23 7
20 Granada CF 12 0 5 7 10 26 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 26
Malaga v Deportivo Coruna (1200)
Real Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1515)
Espanyol v Leganes (1730)
Sevilla v Valencia (1945)
Sunday, November 27
Villarreal v Alaves (1100)
Osasuna v Atletico Madrid (1515)
Celta Vigo v Granada CF (1730)
Real Sociedad v Barcelona (1945)
Monday, November 28
Las Palmas v Athletic Club (1945)