Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 7
Celta Vigo 1 Valencia 5
Eibar 3 Getafe 1
Levante 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Malaga 0 Real Betis 1
Rayo Vallecano 2 Granada CF 1
Friday, November 6
Las Palmas 2 Real Sociedad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 24 4 24
2 Barcelona 10 8 0 2 22 12 24
3 Celta Vigo 11 6 3 2 22 18 21
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 10 6 2 2 15 6 20
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 10 6 2 2 15 8 20
-------------------------
6 Eibar 11 5 4 2 16 11 19
-------------------------
7 Valencia 11 5 3 3 16 8 18
-------------------------
8 Deportivo Coruna 11 3 6 2 16 13 15
9 Real Betis 11 4 3 4 11 16 15
10 Athletic Club 10 4 2 4 16 13 14
11 Rayo Vallecano 11 4 1 6 13 19 13
12 Espanyol 10 4 1 5 11 21 13
13 Sevilla 10 3 3 4 14 14 12
14 Sporting Gijon 10 3 3 4 11 14 12
15 Getafe 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
16 Real Sociedad 11 2 3 6 12 14 9
17 Malaga 11 2 3 6 5 9 9
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas 11 2 3 6 9 16 9
19 Granada CF 11 1 4 6 11 20 7
20 Levante 11 1 4 6 7 23 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 8
Athletic Club v Espanyol (1100)
Barcelona v Villarreal (1500)
Atletico Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1715)
Sevilla v Real Madrid (1930)