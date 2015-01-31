Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 31
Celta Vigo 1 Cordoba 0
Eibar 1 Atletico Madrid 3
Granada CF 1 Elche 0
Real Madrid 4 Real Sociedad 1
Friday, January 30
Rayo Vallecano 1 Deportivo Coruna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 20 17 0 3 68 17 51
2 Barcelona 20 15 2 3 54 9 47
3 Atletico Madrid 21 15 2 4 43 20 47
-------------------------
4 Valencia 20 12 5 3 38 18 41
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 19 12 3 4 31 20 39
6 Villarreal 20 11 5 4 33 17 38
-------------------------
7 Malaga 20 9 5 6 23 21 32
-------------------------
8 Eibar 21 7 6 8 25 29 27
9 Espanyol 20 7 5 8 25 29 26
10 Celta Vigo 21 6 6 9 20 23 24
11 Rayo Vallecano 21 7 2 12 22 38 23
12 Real Sociedad 21 5 7 9 21 28 22
13 Deportivo Coruna 21 5 6 10 18 34 21
14 Athletic Club 20 5 5 10 16 26 20
15 Getafe 20 5 5 10 16 28 20
16 Cordoba 21 3 9 9 16 31 18
17 Granada CF 21 3 9 9 14 33 18
-------------------------
18 Elche 21 4 5 12 18 42 17
19 Almeria 20 4 4 12 17 33 16
20 Levante 20 3 7 10 13 35 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 1
Levante v Athletic Club (1100)
Almeria v Getafe (1600)
Sevilla v Espanyol (1800)
Barcelona v Villarreal (2000)
Monday, February 2
Malaga v Valencia (1945)