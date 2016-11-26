Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 26
Malaga 4 Deportivo Coruna 3
Espanyol 3 Leganes 0
Real Madrid 2 Sporting Gijon 1
Sevilla 2 Valencia 1
Friday, November 25
Eibar 3 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 13 10 3 0 36 11 33
2 Sevilla 13 8 3 2 24 18 27
3 Barcelona 12 8 2 2 32 13 26
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 12 6 4 2 19 8 22
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 12 7 1 4 21 13 22
-------------------------
6 Atletico Madrid 12 6 3 3 25 11 21
-------------------------
7 Eibar 13 6 3 4 20 16 21
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 12 6 2 4 16 13 20
9 Malaga 13 5 4 4 21 19 19
10 Espanyol 13 4 6 3 17 17 18
11 Celta Vigo 12 5 2 5 18 22 17
12 Las Palmas 12 4 4 4 21 20 16
13 Real Betis 13 4 2 7 14 25 14
14 Alaves 12 3 4 5 11 16 13
15 Leganes 13 4 1 8 11 25 13
16 Valencia 13 3 2 8 17 24 11
17 Deportivo Coruna 13 2 4 7 13 23 10
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 13 2 3 8 12 27 9
19 Osasuna 12 1 4 7 12 23 7
20 Granada CF 12 0 5 7 10 26 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 27
Villarreal v Alaves (1100)
Osasuna v Atletico Madrid (1515)
Celta Vigo v Granada CF (1730)
Real Sociedad v Barcelona (1945)
Monday, November 28
Las Palmas v Athletic Club (1945)