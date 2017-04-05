Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Alaves 0 Osasuna 1 Deportivo Coruna 0 Granada CF 0 Barcelona 3 Sevilla 0 Leganes 2 Real Madrid 4 Sporting Gijon 0 Malaga 1 Tuesday, April 4 Athletic Club 2 Espanyol 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Real Sociedad 0 Real Betis 0 Villarreal 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 29 22 5 2 78 30 71 2 Barcelona 30 21 6 3 88 26 69 3 Atletico Madrid 30 18 7 5 55 23 61 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 30 17 7 6 52 37 58 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 30 14 9 7 42 23 51 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 30 15 5 10 39 33 50 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 30 15 4 11 43 41 49 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 29 12 8 9 47 41 44 9 Espanyol 30 11 10 9 42 42 43 10 Celta Vigo 28 12 5 11 43 46 41 11 Alaves 30 10 10 10 29 37 40 12 Las Palmas 29 9 8 12 45 48 35 13 Valencia 29 9 6 14 41 51 33 14 Real Betis 30 8 7 15 32 47 31 15 Malaga 30 7 9 14 34 47 30 16 Deportivo Coruna 30 6 10 14 31 46 28 17 Leganes 30 6 9 15 25 46 27 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 30 5 7 18 31 58 22 19 Granada CF 30 4 8 18 26 62 20 20 Osasuna 30 2 8 20 30 69 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, April 6 Eibar v Las Palmas (1730) Valencia v Celta Vigo (1930) Friday, April 7 Villarreal v Athletic Club (1845) Saturday, April 8 Espanyol v Alaves (1100) Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1415) Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1630) Malaga v Barcelona (1845) Sunday, April 9 Granada CF v Valencia (1000) Celta Vigo v Eibar (1415) Osasuna v Leganes (1630) Las Palmas v Real Betis (1845) Monday, April 10 Real Sociedad v Sporting Gijon (1845)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17