Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Espanyol 2 Sevilla 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 14 13 1 0 48 16 40 2 Atletico Madrid 14 11 1 2 29 13 34 3 Real Madrid 14 9 2 3 34 10 29 ------------------------- 4 Real Betis 14 8 1 5 23 24 25 ------------------------- 5 Malaga 14 6 4 4 19 10 22 6 Getafe 14 7 1 6 17 19 22 ------------------------- 7 Real Valladolid 14 6 3 5 20 15 21 ------------------------- 8 Levante 14 6 3 5 16 21 21 9 Real Sociedad 14 6 2 6 21 18 20 10 Sevilla 15 5 4 6 21 22 19 11 Rayo Vallecano 14 6 1 7 18 30 19 12 Valencia 14 5 3 6 18 23 18 13 Real Zaragoza 14 5 1 8 16 23 16 14 Celta Vigo 14 4 3 7 16 19 15 15 Athletic Bilbao 14 4 3 7 19 32 15 16 Osasuna 14 3 4 7 12 15 13 17 Real Mallorca 14 3 4 7 14 23 13 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 14 3 3 8 11 20 12 19 Espanyol 15 2 5 8 15 24 11 20 Deportivo Coruna 14 2 5 7 21 31 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Real Sociedad v Getafe (1500) Malaga v Granada CF (1700) Real Valladolid v Real Madrid (1900) Osasuna v Valencia (2100) Sunday, December 9 Levante v Real Mallorca (1100) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (1600) Atletico Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1800) Real Betis v Barcelona (2000) Monday, December 10 Rayo Vallecano v Real Zaragoza (2000)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.